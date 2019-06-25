Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
2938 E. 13th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Brown


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacquelyn Brown Obituary
BROWN, Jacquelyn Jacquelyn Brown, 68, of Austin, died Friday, June 21st. She was born in Jacksonville, Texas on November 15, 1950, a daughter of the late Ora Lee Whalon and the late Herbert Johnson. A Celebration Service of her life will be held at 12 PM on Thursday, June 27th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2938 E. 13th Street, Austin, Tx. Interment will be in Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered Wednesday to 1300 East 12th Street, Austin, Tx. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Jacquelyn's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now