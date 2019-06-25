|
BROWN, Jacquelyn Jacquelyn Brown, 68, of Austin, died Friday, June 21st. She was born in Jacksonville, Texas on November 15, 1950, a daughter of the late Ora Lee Whalon and the late Herbert Johnson. A Celebration Service of her life will be held at 12 PM on Thursday, June 27th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2938 E. 13th Street, Austin, Tx. Interment will be in Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered Wednesday to 1300 East 12th Street, Austin, Tx. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Jacquelyn's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 25, 2019