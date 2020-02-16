Home

Jacquelyn Taylor Obituary
TAYLOR, Jacquelyn 72, of Austin, died Tuesday, February 11th. She was born in Centerville, Texas on October 23, 1947, a daughter of the late Dorothy (Hannah) and Eddie Taylor. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be11 AM on Saturday, February 22nd at Simpson United Methodist Church. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM to 6PM on Friday, February 21st. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020
