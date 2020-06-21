ACCUNTIUS, James A. August 21, 1947 June 18, 2020 Jim was born in Walla Walla, WA to parents Albert and Corina Accuntius. He graduated from DeSales High School in Walla Walla. Jim joined the Army during the Vietnam war and served as an Air Traffic Controller in Germany. After his service, Jim settled in the Tri-Cities, WA. He married Karen Ward and had two children, Theresa and Tom. After his divorce, Jim married Virginia "Gini" Dalen who died in 1998. Later that year Jim met his soul mate Sabine Volkmann in Germany. They were wed in 2003. They both enjoyed travel, airplanes and meeting friends. Jim held seven patents related to manufacturing of pyrolytic carbon as used for mechanical valves. Companies worked for included Northwest Laboratories, Hanford WA, Carbomedics, Austin, Kaiser Aerotech, California, Carbon Implants, Austin, Medical Carbon Research Institute (MCRI, Austin) and ATS Medical, MN. Most of his retirement time was devoted to working on airplanes and flying. Becoming a friend of Bert Brundage, Jim helped with maintenance and other tasks at Brundage Aviation, Taylor TX for many years. Jim also helped friends who were building airplanes with his extensive knowledge. Jim had a true love for aviation. Jim is survived by Sabine, his wife of 17 years, his sister Jean Accuntius of Tacoma WA, his children Theresa (Kent) Morrison of Spanaway WA, and his son Tom (Nikki) Smith of Richland WA. He is the proud grandfather of four grandchildren Nick, Chance, Bethany, Reide and Nikki's kids Ashlynn, Arawin and Trystan. We will remember Jim in a gathering of friends in Georgetown TX. He will find his final landing place in his home town of Walla Walla WA later this year. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of St. David's Clinic in Georgetown and St. David's South Austin Medical Center and the Cancer Care Clinic in South Austin for the care they gave Jim during his illness. In lieu of flowers please donate to the local Young Eagles program (http://www.eaa187.org/index.php/pay-due-donate) or a charity of your choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 21, 2020.