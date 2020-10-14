1/1
James A. Lambert
1943 - 2020
LAMBERT, James A. Age 77, of Temple, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family. Services will be James held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at East Highway Baptist Church near Temple. Rev. Duane McCoy will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date at Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud. Mr. Lambert was born October 1, 1943 in Rosebud to O.D. and Fannie Borden Lambert. He graduated from Lott High School in 1962 and received his Masters Degree from Houston Baptist University. He married Glenda Faye Cure who preceded him in death. He then married Madeline Roessler Nicholas on June 25, 1994. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1982. He worked as a teacher and bus driver for the Bastrop ISD. He worked for the Texas School for the Blind in Austin for 23 years where he was instrumental in assisting with the application for receiving funds for the structure of the current TSBVI campus. He also taught for Austin Community College. He volunteered at Sammons Community Center in Temple, where he led weekly Bible Study. In 2013, he received the City of Temple Parks and Leisure Volunteer of the Year award. He was the Pastor of Faith Community Church in Jonah and was Associate Pastor for East Highway Baptist Church for 15 years. He loved the Lord and enjoyed camping, golfing, farming, and especially his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Dorothy Barron and Joyce Sims. He is survived by his wife, Madeline Lambert of Temple, 5 daughters, Angela Dee Phelps and husband Randy of Chilton, Loretta Lee Steiner and husband Tim of Georgetown, Madonna Lynn Kisucky of El Paso, Sallie Nichole Eikren of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and Danielle Marie Smith and husband Robert of Jarrell, one brother, Billy Joe Lambert and wife Ruth of Travis, 2 sisters, Lorraine Homola and husband Joe of Lott, and Mildred Rhoads of Marlin, 11 grandchildren, Jason Phelps and wife Jackie, Jessica Phelps, Derrick Kisucky, Logan Kisucky, Kourtney Kisucky, Michael Kisucky, Hannah Eikren, Ashley Eikren, Harley Mitchell, Amber Mauel, and Cassie Mauel, 2 great grandchildren, Connor Phelps and Chase Mauel, In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to East Highway Baptist Church Building Fund for Children's Ministry, 9828 SH 53, Temple, TX 76501 or Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home - Rosebud
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home - Rosebud
111 South 2nd St.
Rosebud, TX 76570
(254) 583-7812
