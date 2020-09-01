PARTEN JR., James Albert James Albert Parten Jr passed away Thursday August 27th. Born in Austin,Texas July 23 1929 he was 91 years old. He is survived by his children Scott, Shelly, Shane, Stacy, Synde, Sherra, Saffron, stepson George White, 19 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. On October 18, 1945 he ran away from home to join the Navy. Being only 16 years old he forged his birthdate to qualify. He proudly served until the end of World War II. He was passionate about aircraft his entire life and loved football. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 William Cannon Dr. in Austin. A reception for family and friends will begin at 12:00 PM. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM. Interment to follow at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park.