James Alexander Smith Jr.


1929 - 2019
James Alexander Smith Jr. Obituary
SMITH JR., James Alexander James Alexander Smith, Jr., 90 passed away on September 28, 2019. He was born September 13, 1929 in Jacksonville, Florida to James Alexander Smith and Ernestine Higginbothom Smith. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, James Alexander Smith III; sisters, Ida May Weisner and Julia Hardee. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 67 years, Jane Ann Ballard Smith; daughters, Sharon Smith and Mary Lozano; grandchildren, Darren Glenn Lozano, Dylan James Lozano; Suzanne Price; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Addison, Kyler, Cody and Ty. Private family service will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 814 E. Main Rockport, Texas 78382 361-729-2451
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019
