WILLIAMS, James Alonzo "Jim" Age 69, of Bastrop ,TX passed away on October 18, 2020, in Kyle, TX, of natural causes. The third of nine children, he was born December 15th, 1950, in Austin, Texas. He attended William B Travis High School, graduating in 1969. Jim was a "man's man" with a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his children, Dave (Tiffany), Josh (Elizabeth), Bobby (Mindy), Heather, and Daniel (Jana). "Pop" will be lovingly remembered by his ten grandchildren, Tate, Tenley, Ainsley, Charlie, Owen, Sydney, Ethan, Aubrey, Bryce, and Lilly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Eugene Williams and Beatrice Joan Casey Williams, and his brother-in-law, Dick Ewing. A private service in Jim's memory will be held in New Braunfels

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2020.
