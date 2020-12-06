POPE, James B. "Jim" James "Jim" B. Pope was born in Austin on Christmas Eve 1933 to J.G. and Zella Pope. He passed away in Irving on Thanksgiving Day 2020 from complications of Covid-19. James attended Austin Public Schools and The University of Texas where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Upon graduating in June 1956, he received as ensign commission in the USN and married Charla Howard. Charla joined him in Yokosuka, Japan where he fulfilled his service in the US Navy. Following his military service he worked at UT while completing his MBA. In 1964 he moved to Dallas and began his career with Wausau Insurance relocating to Wausau, WI and then back to Dallas. After 31 years, he retired from Wausau Insurance as Vice President and Southwest Regional Manager and enjoyed travelling and golfing. James made lasting friends wherever he went. He will be remembered as a considerate, conscientious, witty, kind, and fun-loving loyal friend and family member. James is survived by his loving wife, Charla; sister, Sharon Mosley (Mark); son, Jim Pope, Jr. (Pat); grandsons, Austin, Billy and Tommy Pope; daughter, Romney Dowdle (Mike); grandchildren, Carson Dowdle and Colby Evans (David); nieces, Kim Williams Katherine Brown, Loie Heger and Susann Weiner; nephew, Will Davis. Arrangements are pending for a private burial service in Driftwood, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Driftwood Cemetery Association PO Box 22 Driftwood, TX 78619



