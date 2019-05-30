BOWLES, James 61, of Austin, Texas passed away on May 28,2019 at MD Anderson after battling cancer. He is survived by his wife, Carla, of 37 years; sons, Justin & Jeffrey Bowles; sisters and spouses, Teresa and Stanley Otsubo of Seattle, WA., Frances and Mike Kiser of Keene, NH., Kathy Bowles of Boston, MA., Caroline and Peter Shelly of Pittstown, NJ, Jeanette and David Queenan of Melrose, MA. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws and spouses, Sherry and Charles Roehling of Needville, TX, Donna Schneider of Needville, TX, Marian and Randy Miksch of Sweeny, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Elizabeth Bowles of Chatham, MA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Jo Evelyn Goldsmith of Needville, TX; brother-in-law, Duff Goldsmith of Needville, TX. Jim was raised in Chatham, MA on Cape Cod. After graduating from Chatham High School, he went on to get an electrical engineering degree from Northeastern University in Boston, MA. While in college, one of his major accomplishments was running the Boston Marathon. He continued running throughout his life. After college, he moved to Texas and started his career. He worked in the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Most notably, he worked for Advanced Micro Devices for 25 years. During his career several of his inventions were patented. He was recognized as an innovative leader in the technology industry. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas 78745. Funeral Services will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. John Neumann Catholic Church at 5455 Bee Caves Road, Westlake Hills, Texas 78746. Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on June 1st at Brown Beard Historical Cemetery at the end of Cummings Rd., near 5921 Cummings Rd., Needville, Texas 77461. Serving as pallbearers will be Stanley Otsubo, Mike Kiser, Peter Shelly, David Queenan,Charles Roehling, and Randy Miksch. Memorial contributions can be sent to MD Anderson Cancer or St. John Newmann Catholic Church. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary