BUCHANAN, James C. James C. Buchanan was born October 11th, 1945 in San Antonio, TX and passed away on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 in Austin, TX. Jim was a devoted husband and father. He retired after 30+ years with the US Postal Service (USPS) as a letter carrier and driving instructor. He is survived by his son, Michael J. Buchanan, a sister Irene Buchanan and cousin Cindy Ducros. A family memorial service will take place at a time and place to be determined.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020