James C. Buchanan


1945 - 2020
James C. Buchanan Obituary
BUCHANAN, James C. James C. Buchanan was born October 11th, 1945 in San Antonio, TX and passed away on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 in Austin, TX. Jim was a devoted husband and father. He retired after 30+ years with the US Postal Service (USPS) as a letter carrier and driving instructor. He is survived by his son, Michael J. Buchanan, a sister Irene Buchanan and cousin Cindy Ducros. A family memorial service will take place at a time and place to be determined.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020
