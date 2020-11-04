1/1
James C. Ronning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONNING, Dr. James C. Age 77, passed from this earthly world on Saturday, October 31st at 1:17PM. James was a Doctor of Psychology, a proud father of two surviving girls, Angela Hope Ronning and Jennifer Luv Click. He was an avid golfer in his younger years and LOVED the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. James requested to be cremated upon his death and to have his ashes scattered in the Colorado River in his chosen hometown the Hill Country of Austin, Texas, God's Country. James was born March 29, 1943 to the late Garland Edwin Ronning and Ida Motee Jeans Ronning and grew up there in Beaumont, Texas where he played baseball and ran track. He went to University at Lamar and continued his education receiving his master's degree from McNeese University and his PhD from Abilene Christian University. He had a private practice in the suburbs of Houston and in Beaumont for 40 years before he retired with his then wife, Alice Claudette Ronning on the golf course in Lakeway, Texas. Dr. Ronning was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Garland Eugene Ronning. He is survived by his two daughters Angela Hope Ronning of Pflugerville and Jennifer Luv Click and her husband of Amarillo. A memorial service will be held at his daughter's church, Southwest Church of Christ in Amarillo on Sunday, November 8th at 12:00PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the University of Texas at Austin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Southwest Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved