SHAY, James Charles James "Jim" Charles Shay, age 71, passed away on July, 10, 2020, in Houston. Jim never met a stranger. He was an unforgettable, charismatic charmer to anyone lucky enough to know him. Jim was born on July 13, 1948 in Corsicana, Texas to Lesley Earl Owens and Glenn Irene Cowan, and later adopted by stepfather Vincent Shay. He graduated from South Houston High School and attended Stephen F Austin State University where he joined Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. He then transferred to The University of Texas at Austin and earned his Bachelor of Journalism degree in 1970. Jim joined the Texas National Guard and served in the 71st Airborne infantry brigade for six years. He married his first wife, Joy-Dawn Baza, and their son was born. Jim loved many things fishing on the Texas coast, cold beer, Texas Longhorns, cooking brisket, single malt scotch, RV camping, restoring his mustang but most of all he loved his family. Jim met his second wife, Carol Bennie, in 1976 and it was love at first sight. They were married for 40 years and added two more children to the family. Jim was a wonderful father and role model. He was extremely proud of Tracy, Brenna, and Mack. Jim worked in the Austin advertising industry for over 30 years. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to start several ad agencies and a printing company. Following retirement, he emerged as a true renaissance man earning his EMT certification and Master Captain's License, becoming a tour guide, studying the harmonica and blues guitar, running marathons, volunteering as a state park host, and perfecting his golf swing. Jim's life was a great story with a plot twist at the end. His life was shortened by a rare disease that affected his heart. It was devastating news for someone with a heart as big as Jim's. Jim's family would like to thank Dr. Kunjan Bhatt and his staff at Austin Heart for their support and guidance through this journey. Jim was predeceased by his parents and brother Patrick William Shay. Jim is survived by his wife Carol, his sons Tracy James Shay (Tomoko) and Mack Andrew Shay, daughter Brenna Glenn Shay, grandchildren Kenichi Shay and Eri Shay, and brother Michael Thomas Shay (Beverly June). A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. For updated service information and to leave messages of condolence for the family, please visit, www.ASacredChoice.com