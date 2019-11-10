|
CHRISTIE, James James Christie of Dripping Springs died unexpectedly at home October 22, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1960 in Mexico City, D.F. to Mary Louise and James W. Christie III. They returned to Texas when Jim was four. He was a Texan through and through. He loved and is survived by his wife of 27 years, Patricia and sons Paul and Adam. He is also survived by his sister, Catherine Dale and nephew Kaden Dale. From an early age Jim was engrossed with architectural design and construction. He studied at Texas A&M to perfect his craft. Either revered or reviled by building contractors, he leaves behind many well-constructed apartment complexes and residential dwellings throughout the nation. In his leisure time, he appreciated the Hill Country views and wildlife from his front porch. He relished producing great meals for family and friends, which will not be enjoyed again as he never wrote down a single recipe. Jim never liked being the center of attention and it was his specific request that there be no services. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Jim's life by donating to an animal rescue organization in his name.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019