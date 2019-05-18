Resources More Obituaries for James Cannon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James DeLony Cannon

Obituary Condolences Flowers CANNON, James DeLony Austin Surrounded by his loving family, James DeLony Cannon, 83, died at home on Thursday, May 9th after a short and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves his sweetheart of 60 years, Linda (Harden) Cannon; his daughters Malinda and husband Rio King, Emily and husband Randy Bryant; his granddaughter Sarah Evans; sister-in-law Joanne Cannon; nephews Charles and Michael and niece Kathy. He was predeceased by his brother Tom and sister Rosemary Johannes. Born on March 2, 1936, in Foreman, Arkansas, Jim was the son of the late George and Antoinette (DeLony) Cannon. He graduated in 1954 from Foreman High School with a passion for cars and a love of dancing. He worked for a short time in Bisbee, Arizona, before moving to Tularosa, New Mexico, where his mother was teaching. He met his wife Linda when he drove up in his 1957 Triumph TR3 and asked "Hi doll, wanna ride"? They were married at Tularosa United Methodist Church on September 2, 1960. For years, Jim's life revolved around road racing, child rearing, dancing, solar energy and the successful foreign car repair business he and Linda started in Alamogordo, New Mexico, where he mentored dozens of young men in the local high school Votech Program. In the late 1980s Jim decided that car repair was no longer fun, so, always ahead of his time, he decided to study water management at New Mexico State University. In 1991, when Motorola offered Jim a job in Austin, he and Linda and his beloved mother-in-law Emily Fern Harden all moved to Texas. After retiring from Motorola, Jim ran a successful handyman business - but only in the afternoons. He always slept "till the crack of noon" as he and Linda danced late into the night. Jim Cannon never met a stranger. Whether he was on the dance floor or walking down the street, he took time to talk to everyone. A veteran of countless music venues and 22 consecutive years on the Delbert McClinton Sandy Beaches Cruise, Jim was considered by hundreds to be part of their own families. With Linda always by his side, he lived "the good life"...surrounded by love, music and friendship. Jim's body was left to cancer research at UT Southwestern Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held in Austin at his beloved Donn's Depot on Sunday, June 9th. Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 18 to May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries