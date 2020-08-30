1/1
James Douglas Green
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREEN, James Douglas James Green, 63, of Fresno, TX, died Tuesday, August 25 th. He was born in Austin, TX on September 15, 1956, a son of Samuel Green. The Family Graveside Celebration of His Life Service will be 12 Noon on Wednesday, September 2nd at Assumption Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Tuesday, September 1 st. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
ALCBF
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Assumption Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved