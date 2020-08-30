GREEN, James Douglas James Green, 63, of Fresno, TX, died Tuesday, August 25 th. He was born in Austin, TX on September 15, 1956, a son of Samuel Green. The Family Graveside Celebration of His Life Service will be 12 Noon on Wednesday, September 2nd at Assumption Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Tuesday, September 1 st. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.