POLASEK, James Edward 8/21/51 - 7/10/2020 James Edward Polasek was born in Taylor and a long resident of Taylor Tx. He worked for Mastec in Austin for a number of years. He is survived by his children Kimberly Welton husband Alan, James Polasek Jr. And wife Regina, Edward Polasek and wife Shellie, grandchildren: Josiph Welton, Joshua Villanueva, Amber Charles, Holliy Welton, Teri Lynn Polasek, Aren Welton, Christopher Polasek, Hoyt Polasek and Cheyenne Polasek. His only great grandchild Joshua Villanueva Jr. And numerous brothers and sisters and family. He is proceeded in death by his father Edward John Polasek Sr, his parents Dorothy and Bobby Fitzgerald, his brother Joseph Polasek and Grandparents Vlasta and Louis Kaspar, daughter Michele Charles and granddaughter Rebecka Welton and other family members. James loved fishing,hunting and working on the ranch with his two newest grandchildren Hoyt and Cheyenne. James passed of covid-19 in his home this day. He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him. We love you Dad!



