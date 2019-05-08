WOOD, James Ellis James Ellis Wood, 67, passed away on May 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. James was a multi-generational Austinite, born February 11, 1952. He spent his childhood chasing adventure with his five siblings all over town; from Travis Heights to Lake Travis. He attended several Austin elementary schools and middle schools before graduating from Leander High School in 1970. After graduation, he served for four years in the Navy, including service during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Corry. He was very fond of his years in the Navy, and his love of Country never wavered. James was an entrepreneur from a very young age. He purchased his first piece of property before graduating high school. He found his passion for the car business almost 45 years ago and it never left. Cars America was his second home. He loved his employees, customers and friends in the industry. His favorite day of the week was Monday and he is quoted as saying that he would never retire. James loved life. He often laughed at his own jokes before he could finish telling them. He was confident, yet humble. Helping others brought him happiness. He was the "fixer" of the family. He was a mentor and a role model to so many. Ethics came before success. Anyone will tell you that he would always choose a hard right over an easy wrong. When he was not at his dealership, he was spending time with his family. His home hosted many family gatherings, BBQs and even a few weddings! He loved to take trips to the coast with his wife, Patti, just to walk on the beach and listen to the waves. We will miss James terribly. He left a void in this life that cannot be filled. We will continue to live in his honor. We will appreciate every day as he did. James is survived by his beloved wife, Patti, of 29 years, daughters, Nikki (Scott) and Christine (Jim), sons, Brian and Michael, mother, Chris Williams, brothers, Wayne, Doug, Darren and Gary and sister, Terri. His has four grandchildren; Tyler, Sydney, Catie and Morgan. He has many sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Marbridge (2310 Bliss Spillar Road, Manchaca, Texas, 78652) at 2:00 on Saturday, May 11th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marbridge Foundation. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary