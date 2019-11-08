|
|
WALKER, James Etta 82, of Dallas, TX died Monday, October 28th. She was born in Austin, TX on August 21, 1937, a daughter of the late Rosetta (Napolian) and James Sampson. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center in Austin, TX. Public viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 6 PM on today. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2019