Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish South
Austin, TX
HOLLAND, James Eugene James Eugene Holland, 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Jim came to Austin in 1972 to attend St. Edward's University and made Austin his permanent home in 1984. He worked many years at Holland Photo on South Lamar and later became a real estate investor. James is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene James Holland and Una Marie Graham; and his brother, John William Holland. He is survived by his brothers, Pete Holland (Margie) and Tom Holland (Ann); and their children. Jim enjoyed his family and friends, travel, helping others, and being "Uncle Jimmy" to his numerous nieces and nephews. He loved all animals and nature. There will be a celebration of his life on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress Avenue, Austin, 78704. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angels Healing and Recovery Church, 4430 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78745, or to the . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 19, 2019
