FRANK, James "Todd" 1958 - 2020 On April 7, 2020, James "Todd" Frank cast off his earthly body after a heroic battle with cancer, leaving the world far less exciting. He was home surrounded by his loving family. Todd led a rousing, provocative, action-packed life that touched every person with whom he came in contact, always leaving "a lasting impression". Born in 1958 to Glendon and Anita Frank in Amarillo TX, he spent his childhood in Victoria then moved to Austin in the mid 70's. When he was 20, Todd broke the land speed record for his class of motorcycle at the 1978 Bonneville National Speed Trials. In 1982 he became a Harley Davidson certified mechanic, and never met an engine he couldn't master. An avid lover of aircraft, he spent countless hours flying and working on small airplanes of all sorts. He gave Southwest Airlines 30 years of faithful service; and in true Todd fashion, was late on his first day, June 17, 1988 and no-showed on his last, June 17, 2018. He met Katie Bliss in 2001, on a mutually reluctant blind date, and after going steady for 16 years, they married in 2017. Todd has reunited with his parents and older brother Jon. He leaves behind his devoted wife Katie, stepchildren, Aaron, Sarah, Carrie and Laura, brother Glendon, sister Elizabeth and nieces Emily, Hannah, Jessie and Sarah, who will carry-on, keeping his vibrant presence in their hearts. He asked that his ashes be scattered in the wind at Big Bend to join his beloved brother Jon. Todd and his family send special thanks to the amazing medical teams at Texas Oncology, St. David's Hospitals and Brookdale Lakeway, who boosted Todd's spirits and health in ways that were near miraculous. They will be forever remembered with great appreciation and affection. Memorial services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Todd would prefer a gift to animal rescue.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 18, 2020