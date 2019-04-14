Resources More Obituaries for James Hurley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Franklin Hurley

Obituary Condolences Flowers HURLEY, James Franklin "Jim" 1935 - 2019 Jim died peacefully April 12th, 2019. Jim was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, April 14, 1935 to Marvin Hurley and Sue Caldwell Hurley. As a young child, Jim lived in a number of states, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lincoln, Nebraska and Maryland. His father was a Lt. Col. in World War II and was stationed in the Pentagon. After the war the Hurleys moved to Houston, Texas, and Jim claims that he got to Texas as fast as he could. When the family moved to Houston, Jim was in the 4th grade and was enrolled in Poe Elementary School. He made lifelong friends from that Poe 4th grade class. That group of Poe friends all attended Lanier Junior High and Lamar High School. In Junior High and High School, Jim developed his work ethic that served him all his professional life. Jim had a paper route in River Oaks and there he learned responsibility, dealing with people, collection and finance. While in high school and college, Jim worked at various summer jobs. He developed thrifty habits and maintained his thrift throughout life. Jim arrived at the University of Texas in Sept. 1955. He graduated from UT in June of 1958, with honors in the Business School - Industrial Management and Finance. He had been a loyal fan all his life and remained a Longhorn booster until his death. Jim loved Austin and the lakes. He arranged his classes for mornings so he would have time to water ski in the afternoon. He met Robin Huff his sophomore year at UT . Some classmates of Jim's from Poe Elementary School lived in a boarding house with Robin and they introduced them. Robin and Jim married September 27, 1958 and have been married sixty years. Jim pledged Pi Kappa Alpha and enjoyed fraternity life and remained a proud alumni. UT and living in Austin was a experience that Jim treasured and he wanted to live in Austin one day. Upon graduation, Jim and Robin moved to Houston in September 1958 and Jim sought employment with Tenneco Corporation in the tax department. In January 1966, Jim was employed by Texas Commerce Bank as an Assistant Trust Officer and advanced to a vice-president and trust officer. In August 1979, Jim was employed by River Oaks Bank & Trust Company as Senior Vice President and Trust Officer. He advanced to Executive Vice President; and then President of the Trust Company and a Director of River Oaks Bank & Trust Company. In 1994, Jim rounded out his professional career at Northern Trust Company's Houston Bank. All Jim's professional life he continued educational seminars and courses. He took various courses that lead to pre-standard and standard certification in the American Institute of Banking. He took a number of courses pertaining to trusts and wills and estate administration at South Texas College of Law. He attended Southwest Graduate School of Banking as a trust major. Throughout his business career he attended various trust, tax, probate and investment seminars and conferences. As all young men of Jim's generation, he had a military duty responsibility. Jim served in the Texas Air National Guard for 6 years and was honorably discharged in 1964. Jim had a long list of activities and memberships during his professional career in Houston. Charter member of St. Luke's Methodist Church and a board member; Member of Houston Estate and Financial Forum; Member of Houston Business and Estate Planning Council and an officer ; Member of Estate Forum and Chairman; Lighthouse for the Blind, various chairmanships; Member of UT School of Social Works Advisory Council; Member of the American Institute of Banking and various chairmanships; Member of the Houston Racquet Club; Member of the Houston, Club. He participated in numerous charitable, social and civic fund raising drives. Jim was a family man and a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Leigh Hurley Bluem and son, Robert "Rob" Hurley. Rob and Jim enjoyed Indian Guides and their names were "Short Horn" and "Big Horn". Jim was always an assistant coach in Rob's sporting activities with the Spring Branch Sports Association - baseball and basketball. Leigh was a track and cross country runner at Memorial High School and Jim and Robin attended all her meets. Jim and Robin were involved in their children's school activities as: Field Day Chairman at Hunters Creek Elementary; President of the PTA and various chairmanships at Spring Branch Junior High School. Jim spent many hours playing sports with Leigh and Rob. He loved to take them on nature walks in Hunters Creek. The vacations for the family were very special to him. Being a good father and husband was one of Jim's finest accomplishments. Jim retired from Northern Trust Company in Houston in 1999. As hard as it was to leave so many wonderful friends and business associates of 55 years - Jim and Robin moved to Austin, Texas. In the early 1980s, Jim had purchased a condo at Point Venture on Lake Travis and loved the boating and lake life experience. Upon moving to Austin, they bought a garden home in Northwest Austin and enjoy the best of all worlds - life in Austin and also Lake Travis treasures. Jim has enjoyed being involved in the Mesa Trails Circle HOA and has served on the board in numerous capacities including 3 terms as president. Upon retirement, Jim and Robin began to pursue their joy of travel in earnest. They travelled to all 7 continents. Jim was very interested in the history and sights of the various countries, but he wasn't big on shopping. As Jim and Robin grew older, they enjoyed visiting sights in the good old USA (especially the national parks) and also Canada. Jim was a kind and gentle compassionate man. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He always tried to live by Christian principles and he will be missed. Jim is preceded in death by his son, Robert M. Hurley, and his parents, Marvin and Sue Hurley. He is survived by his wife, Robin Huff Hurley; and daughter, Leigh Hurley Bluem and husband, Tom Bluem of Kingsland, Texas; a brother, Gary Hurley and wife, Peggy of Lago Vista, Texas; a brother-in-law, Harley S. Huff and wife Linda, of Lubbock, Texas; a sister-in-law, Harriet Huff Brandon of Highland Haven, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, Texas 78759. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019