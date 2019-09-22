Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
James Guyton Obituary
GUYTON, Rev. James Henry "Snookie" Rev. James Henry Guyton, 74, of Austin, died Tuesday, September 17th. He was born in Ledbetter, TX on June 22, 1945, a son of the late Gladys (Daniels) and James Guyton. He served in the U.S. Army and was the proud husband of Gwendolyn JoyceAnn (Hill) Guyton. The Celebration of His Life Service will be1 PM on Wednesday, September 25th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle Under The Direction Of St. John College Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Harvey officiating. Burial will be in Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing at St. John College Heights Baptist Church 4 PM to 6 PM on Tuesday, September 24th. Flowers can be delivered to the church and 1309 E 12th Street Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Guyton Family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019
