ARNOLD JR., James H. The life of James H. Arnold, Jr., a fine person and a great human being, ended on November 4, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. Jim's positive influence survives due to his commitment to personal philanthropy and willingness to be involved in good causes, trying always to leave a situation better than he found it. Jim was born to James H. Arnold, Sr., and Jessamine (Jackie) Arnold in Dallas, Texas, on February 25, 1948. Growing up in Austin, Jim attended Brykerwoods Elementary, O. Henry Jr. High, and Austin High School. Always harboring a soft spot for the underdog, as a youngster Jim defended those who were unpopular or social outsiders, and offered his friendship freely and without hesitation. His empathy was deep and genuine. Jim received his bachelor's and law degrees from UT Austin, where he served as student body vice-president during the tumultuous year of 1970. In politics, Jim did what was he felt was right and not what was expedientand had no regrets. The prestigious Friar Society inducted Jim into membership in recognition of the many contributions he made to the betterment of student life at UT. At UT Jim met his wife Patty Pargaman, and in 1970 they embarked on what would become a 50-year companionship, raising a family and working together in their law practice. A devoted dad to Jenny, Katie, and Julie, Jim made bath time fun, got them ready for bed, and sang them to sleep strumming on his guitar. The girls worked by his side doing chores, where they learned values for which they are now grateful. A patient teacher, Jim gave instructions on everything from riding a bike to driving a carbut in the interest of self-sufficiency, he insisted they learn on a manual transmission. Jim began his legal career as a legal aid attorney in the Rio Grande Valley, after which he returned to Austin to establish his own law firm, Arnold and Associates. Excelling in his practice, Jim was one of the first attorneys to be board-certified in Civil Litigation by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. A formidable foe in the courtroom, Jim was always persistent and never allowed himself to be outworked or outmaneuvered. Over the years, Jim came to be widely respected for his professionalism, integrity, and attention to detail. He was a "lawyer's lawyer." Staying active in the community, Jim served on the boards of Legal Aid, SER Jobs for Progress, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, and the Volunteer Healthcare Clinic. His habit of giving back developed early, when he read about the Good Ship Hope in Scholastic's Weekly Reader. Jim made an annual gift to Project Hope for so many years that the president of the organization arranged for a meeting to express his gratitude. They became good friends. Similarly, after losing a classmate to cystic fibrosis, Jim made an anonymous contribution in her memory each year for over 40 years, until the classmate's parents asked if the donor would reveal his identity so they could thank him in person. They, too, became friends. Jim was instrumental in the creation, by the Austin High Class of 1966, of a scholarship endowment exceeding $100,000. In the 1980's Jim established a private foundation that grew over the years to become a meaningful contributor to the Austin nonprofit community. One of Jim's greatest joys was using his contacts and resources to improve a bad situation or give others needed assistance. There was never enough time in the day because of the scope of Jim's interests. While living in south Texas, he learned Spanish and practiced the language whenever he could. Looking for a bit of excitement, Jim ventured into Mexico to learn rock climbing, and on returning to Austin he became a conscientious teacher of the sport. Jim ran the first Capitol 10K races along the lake trail and coached his daughters' WAYA basketball teams. For over 10 years Jim kept cattle, which entailed periodic emergency trips to corral an escaped cow. On his ranch outside Dripping Springs, Jim established an apple orchard and grew multiple varieties, with Pink Lady being the family favorite. The large-lot Laurel Canyon subdivision was Jim's development, in which he opted for green space and preserving the natural environment over maximizing profits. When green building techniques were introduced, Jim studied up and partnered in the construction of several highly energy-efficient houses. Jim was genuinely friendly, had a great sense of humor, and made a good impression on just about everyone he met. His circle of friends was wide, and many of his friendships endured for decades. In describing Jim, people used words such as sweet, gentle, kind, funny, easy-going, hard-working, supportive, genuine, honest, honorable, generous, and caring. He was all those things and more: he was the epitome of decency. A celebration of Jim's life will be held sometime next year, when it is safe again to gather in person. For those wishing to make a donation in Jim's honor, please consider Central Texas Food Bank, Foundation Communities, Volunteer Healthcare Clinic, Capital Area Parkinson's Society, or another nonprofit organization.



