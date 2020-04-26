Home

JONES II, James H. James H. Jones, II was called to heaven to be with our Lord on April 6th, 2020. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Jim was loved and admired for his gentle kindness and soft-spoken wisdom. He will be missed and remembered fondly by all who knew him. Born October 23, 1943, Jim was a lifelong Texan and a 1967 graduate of The University of Texas. In 1968, he married his sweetheart, Marilyn McQueen, and the two raised their family in Houston before moving to Austin in 1993. Jim enjoyed a successful 38-year career with Spaw-Glass, Inc. and was especially proud of his professional legacy as the project manager of the restoration of the Texas State Capitol building. As an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Austin, TX, Jim delighted in helping others by volunteering with House of Friends and serving on the church building committee. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; daughter Jennifer Mitchell and husband, Mike; daughter Michelle Thompson and husband, Peter; and his four grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020
