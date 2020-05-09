|
|
SHACKELFORD SR., James Harold James Harold Shackelford Sr. was born April 29, 1925 in Nocona, TX to Dr. Woodford Lee Shackelford and his wife Dovie Morgan Shackelford. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior May 6, 2020. At age 5, 2 years following his father's death, James, his older brother and younger sister moved to his maternal grandparent's farm in Bonita, TX. At age 8, he made a decision to follow Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was baptized in a stock tank on a neighbor's farm. At age 9, he and his siblings moved to the Independent Order of Oddfellows (IOOF) Children's Home in Corsicana, TX for a brief time. They returned to Bonita and stayed there until he was 12 when his mom moved with him and his siblings to El Cajon, CA. He attended El Cajon Grammar School, playing the clarinet in the band. At Grossmont High School, he continued playing the clarinet in the band, and earned a Letter in Track. On February 1, 1943, he completed enough high school credits to receive his diploma. The next day, he enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17, completing Boot Camp in San Diego, CA. He then went to Aviation Mechanics School in Norman OK. He graduated with a rate of Aviation Machinist Mate III Class and was stationed in Corpus Christi, TX beginning in September of 1943. While there, he earned and received promotions of Aviation Machinist Mate II Class, and ultimately Aviation Machinist Mate I Class. On April 12, 1946, following the end of World War II, he was transferred to Camp Wallace until he was Honorably Discharged from the Navy on April 15, 1946. He moved to Austin, TX to attend the University Of Texas, where he majored in Aeronautical Engineering. One evening while at the University, his brother asked if he could borrow James' car so he could go on a date. James agreed on the condition that it be a double date, so his brother would have to find him a date. His brother asked his date's roommate if she would go out with James and she said yes. On that date, James met Adah V Tyson, the young woman who would become his life-long companion. On June 25, 1948, James and V were married at First United Methodist Church in downtown Austin. James worked at Hutchins Brothers Men's Clothing store in downtown Austin from September 1949 until 1959. Following work at Armstrong Johnson Ford from 1959-1966, he worked at the United States Postal Service, until his retirement in October 1992. During his retirement, James helped his children with many building projects at their homes, and did many projects for friends. He was also active with the Texas Baptist Men's Disaster Relief Network, helping serve areas needing assistance. James and V joined Northwest Baptist Church in 1954 and began serving. James began teaching a boy's Sunday School class, then moving on to Junior High Boy's, High School Boy's, Young Adult and Senior Adult classes. In all, he taught Sunday School classes faithfully for more than 50 years. In February of 1975, he was ordained as a Deacon at Northwest, and served faithfully until his death. He also helped with many "fix-it" jobs and construction projects at the church, and drove the church bus when needed. James is preceded in death by his father, Woodford Lee Shackelford in 1928, his brother Winfred Morgan Shackelford in 1993, his mother, Dovie Floy Morgan Shackelford in 1994, and his wife of 52 years, Adah V Tyson Shackelford in 2000. He is survived by son James Harold Shackelford Jr. and wife Debbie of Austin, daughter Donna Benner and husband Greg of Austin, daughter Debbie Collier and husband Tom also of Austin, and sister Elizabeth Ward of Allen, TX. Also surviving James are grandchildren Jamie Klingaman and husband Mark of Austin, Ryan Shackelford and Amanda Berte of Austin, Nate Shackelford of Los Angeles, California, Grace Collier of Austin, David Collier and wife Katie of Houston, TX, and Alana Kamp of Pflugerville, TX along with great-grandchildren Casey and Jackson Klingaman of Austin, Lyla Kamp of Pflugerville, TX, and West Shackelford of Austin. Niece Patsy Davidson, nephews Wynn Wilkerson, John Wilkerson and Mark Wilkerson and his cousins Phyllis Scott, Paul Baker and wife Nikki also survive James. The family would like to thank all of the nursing staff in the Pulmonary Care Unit at St. David's Hospital Main for their care of our father during his stay late last year and early this year. We would also like to thank the staff of Hospice Austin for their assistance the last four months, namely Koreana and Nellie. Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Bible Church, formerly Northwest Baptist Church, or to Texas Baptist Men's Disaster Relief Network. Visitation will be Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX. Funeral service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Brentwood Bible Church, 6301 Woodrow Ave., Austin, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2020