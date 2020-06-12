James Henderson Penson
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENSON, James Henderson "Puddin" James Penson, 52, of Austin died Monday, June 8th. He was born in Bastrop, TX on January 30, 1968, a son of James Edward Penson and Shirley (Miller) Penson. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/account s/7325565/jamespenson) 2PM on Saturday June 13th. Interment at Manors Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing and flowers can be delivered today 3pm-6pm at 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
https://livestream.com/account s/7325565/jamespenson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved