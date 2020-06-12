PENSON, James Henderson "Puddin" James Penson, 52, of Austin died Monday, June 8th. He was born in Bastrop, TX on January 30, 1968, a son of James Edward Penson and Shirley (Miller) Penson. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/account s/7325565/jamespenson) 2PM on Saturday June 13th. Interment at Manors Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing and flowers can be delivered today 3pm-6pm at 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 12, 2020.