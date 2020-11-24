HOLLAS, James James Hollas, life-long newspaperman, computer guru, great cook and genial host, died in Richardson, Texas on November 17. Known for his wide smile, generosity and sense of humor, he was a mentor and friend to many young journalists beginning their careers at the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, and later at the Austin American-Statesman. A native of Cameron, he was hired as a sports reporter at the Caller-Times in 1963. He later attended the University of Texas at Austin, while working part-time as a reporter for the former Houston Post's Capitol Bureau. While at the University, he served as Managing Editor of the Daily Texan. He returned to Corpus Christi in 1969 to become assistant news editor and head of the copy desk. He graduated from Corpus Christi University with a degree in political science. When newspapers moved from typewriters to computers he helped install and manage the Caller-Times' computer system, James moved to Dallas in 1981 to work for Atex, Inc., managing software engineers in Dallas, Chicago and Atlanta. He joined the Austin American-Statesman in 1986 as assistant systems manager and retired in 2000. Along with numerous friends he was a devoted fan of the UT women's volleyball, basketball and softball teams, An enthusiastic chili chef, he often cooked dinners for fellow Longhorn fans. James was active in the Austin Genealogy Society, serving as president in 2002-2003. He traced his family back 300 years to Czechoslovakia and on a trip to the Czech Republic in 2005, he located the homes of his grandparents. He co-chaired exhibit halls at national conferences of the Federation of Genealogical Societies. James was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Rosebud, Texas to Emil and Agnes Fuchs Hollas. The family moved to Cameron in 1948, where James attended St. Anthony Catholic School and graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1956. He began his newspaper career at the Cameron Herald, handling everything from sports reporting to selling ads. He joined the National Guard, became a Staff Sergeant, and spent 10 months on active duty at Fort Polk, La. James is preceded in death by his parents Emil and Agnes Hollas and his sister Barbara Kirkpatrick. He is survived by his sister Dorene Martindale and brother-in-law John Martindale of Richardson; brother-in-law Bill Kirkpatrick of Bay City; nephews Chris Martindale, Jeff Martindale, Mike Martindale and wife Kristy, Roy Kirkpatrick and wife Kiersten, Gene Kirkpatrick; niece Susan Kirkpatrick; and four great nieces and one great nephew. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KUT Public Radio in Austin or the American Diabetes Association
. Funeral arrangements are pending at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, Texas