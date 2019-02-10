KOEHN, James Howard James "Jim" Howard Koehn, 77, of Austin, Texas died on February 3, 2019. He was born in Auburn, Alabama in the University's Student Infirmary on August 19, 1941 to Carl James and Irene Senty Koehn. He was preceded in death by both his parents and grandparents, Carl John and Kathryn Meyer Koehn, Uncles, Howard Kenneth and Raymond Koehn. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosina Rae Koehn, daughter, Julie Kathryn Koehn Lane, son-in-law Robert Lloyd Lane II, son, James Jeffrey Koehn, daughter-in-law Kimberlee Anne Sitta Koehn and grandchildren James Hutcheson Lane, Robert Loyd Lane III, Savannah Kathryn Koehn and Emilee Anne Koehn. Jim graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1963 with a BA in Economics and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army in Fort Lewis, Washington. Jim and Rae married in July 17, 1964 on a week-long furlough from the Army. Jim left the Army in 1965 to attend UT Law School. Upon graduation in 1968, Jim and Rae moved to Houston, Texas where he was an insurance defense trial lawyer with Funderburk, Murray and Ramsey from 1968 to 1970. Jim and Rae soon moved back to Austin where he first worked as a Staff Attorney for the State Board of Insurance, and later as an insurance defense trial lawyer for Flahive & Ogden. In 1976, he became a founding partner of the law firm of Leonard, Koehn and Hurt until 1986. Later he opened a solo practice as James H. Koehn, P.C. practicing municipal and water law, including acting as City Attorney for cities such as West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Dripping Springs and Kyle. Later, Jim and Rae moved to Fredericksburg, where he ran for Justice of the Peace of Gillespie County despite his transplant status. He acted as Justice of the Peace in Gillespie County until moving back to Austin to be closer to his grandchildren. Jim had many interests over the years, including sailing on Lake Travis, country western dancing at the Broken Spoke, riding motorcycles with his Bull Grackle buddies (a motorcycle club he founded), tent camping in New Mexico and Colorado, and telling jokes and drinking coffee with the Lads. He loved live music and was an avid reader of US and World History. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:15 P.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at The Getaway Motor Cub,3700 Thompson Street, Austin, Texas 78702 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 beginning at 2:00 P.M. Condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary