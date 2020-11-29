PATTERSON, James Howard April 16, 1935 November 25, 2020 JAMES ("Jim") HOWARD PATTERSON died peacefully on November 25, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 85 from progressive dementia. Jim was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on April 16, 1935 to James Hiram and Ruth McBee Patterson, both of North Texas. At an early age, Jim showed a talent for the visual arts. As a pre-teen during World War II, he would draw, color and paint battle scenes showing accurate depictions of soldiers, tanks, and fighter planes. By high school his main interest turned to sports, playing wide-receiver in football and running sprints, relays and hurdles in track. His kind and personable nature, and a healthy sense of humor, had developed fully as evidenced by being voted class president in both his junior and senior years. Jim pursued similar interests at Texas Tech University where he majored in architecture and was on the track team winning numerous medals. It was in his final years of completing a degree in Architecture that he met his wife-to-be, Frances Gay Scoggin, on a "half-blind" date. Gay and Jim were married August 15, 1959. They lived mostly in Midland, Texas where their two sons were raised. During this time, Jim worked for Frank Lloyd Architects and then in 1976 established his own architecture firm in partnership with good friend and colleague Alton Yowell. Their firm specialized primarily in the modern design of custom homes, but also included small office buildings, church remodelings and the area Girl Scouts service center. Later, Jim and Gay moved to Boston, then Dallas and finally to Austin in 1992 to be close to their son, Paul Patterson and their grandchildren Evan, Wes and Brett Patterson. While architecture was his profession, art, especially painting, was Jim's passion. Two young children and moonlighting for extra income took most of his spare time in the 60s and 70s. But during that time he did work such as multi-color block prints, custom furniture design, and building a continuous-tension icosahedron sphere based on designs by Buckminster Fuller. It was in the 1980s that his work as a painter blossomed. Over the next 35 years, Jim painted hundreds of mostly abstract works with watercolor and acrylic being his favorite mediums. Jim stated in his artist bio: "Painting and architecture are family. The art of each comes from within and, while architecture gives us bodily protection, painting provides shelter for the soul." Between art projects in his later years, Jim enjoyed watching sports on TV, attending the state track meet, an occasional poker game and daily walks to Starbucks where the staff would see him coming and have is order ready by the time he reached the counter. His kindness, wit, smile and caring soul will be deeply missed. Jim is survived by his son Paul and his wife Laurie Willis Patterson, of Austin, and grandsons Brett, Evan and Wes Patterson all of whom live out of state. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Gay Patterson (2019) and son Kelly James Patterson (1993). A virtual memorial service is planned for January 2021. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family encourages active support of your local artist community.



