Resources More Obituaries for James Weisman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Howard Weisman

Obituary Condolences Flowers WEISMAN, James Howard James Howard Weisman, known to everyone as Jim, was a son, brother, uncle, and friend to all who were blessed enough to meet him, passed away on April 24, 2019, at the age of 63, surrounded by family. Jim was born in 1955, in New Braunfels, to Bernard and Reba Weisman, he was the youngest of five children. From the very beginning, Jim had a love of life and a contagious joy. His love of theater and talent to see all that went into a production started young. He began his directing and designing career at the Circle Arts Theatre in New Braunfels, his hometown. He was a resident of Austin, off and on, since 1978, designing for KLRU Public Television, the University of Texas, the Zilker Hillside Summer Musicals and many other Austin theatres. During the 1990's, Jim lived in Portland, Oregon, working as Technical Director, and later Production Manager for the Portland Repertory Theatre. After four years residency at Portland Repertory, he returned to freelancing as a scenery and lighting designer for performing arts groups throughout the Pacific Northwest until his return to Texas in 1999. Jim had a long history with the Point Theatre in Ingram, beginning as a college intern and director of the children's theatre program in the summers of 1975-76. From 1979 to 1982, he was the Point's Theatre Director. In 1985, he was Resident Scenery Designer for the summer season, returned in 1998 and 1999 as Guest Director and Designer. What was intended to be a summer gig at the Point became another resident stay for Jim when he again took on the position of Theatre Director from 1999 to 2003. Finally, he returned to the Point as Guest Director and Designer during the summers of 2008-2010. Over the last eight years, he was a frequent collaborator with the Fredericksburg Theater Company. Having been Director and/or Designer for more than twenty productions. Some of his productions included Beauty and the Beast in 2006 and The Merry Wives of Windsor in 2008. Jim was added to the Fredericksburg Theater Company staff in 2017 and was the FTC's Artist in Residence until his death. He will be remembered by his brother Johnny Weisman and wife Anne, their daughter, Elizabeth Zwak and her husband Chris, and their kids JW and Haley; his sister, Kathy Nichols, her sons Bryan Nichols, Erin Nichols and their son Logan, and Cassidy Nichols and his wife Shellie, and their kids Hunter and Lilly; his sister Carolyn, and her daughters, Alicia Hampton and her husband John and their kids Tyler, Ryan, and Adalyn, and Rachel Perez and her husband Fabian and their kids Kelli and JJ; and long time soulmate Linda Messina. He is predeceased in death by his brother, Anthony "Tony" Weisman, and his parents Bernard and Reba Weisman of New Braunfels. The honorary pallbearers will be: John Hampton, Tyler Hampton, Ryan Hampton, Bryan Nichols, Cass Nichols, Hunter Nichols, Logan Nichols, Fabian Perez, JJ Perez, Johnny Weisman, Chris Zwak. Jim always expressed his appreciation for all the loving support and encouragement received over the years from his friends and family, especially his siblings, Kathy, Carolyn, Johnny and Anne. Together they would celebrate the memory of their brother Tony, who was always one of Jim's biggest fans. Now we will celebrate Jim, his memory, and the amazing person he was. He truly was one of the best. Visitation and viewing will be on Tuesday, April 30th, 2:00-2:45pm at Mission and Outreach building at Gruene United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 3:00 PM in the church sanctuary at 2629 E. Common St. New Braunfels. Pastor Dan Harrington and Associate Pastor Aaron Carter will be leading the service. Reception following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fredericksburg Theatre Company, 1668 S. US Hwy 87. Fredericksburg, Texas 78624. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.