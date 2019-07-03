NELSON (Rtd. USAF), Lt. Col. James Jefferson Lt. Col. James Jefferson Nelson Rtd. USAF was born on May 22, 1928 in Santa Ana, California to Richard and Mary Nelson and died at the age of 91 on June 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard. Jim enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and served for 20 years with the Training Command, Strategic Air Command and Military Airlift Command. He was a navigator, pilot, and meteorologist. After leaving the service, the family moved to Austin where Jim worked for 5 years with HEB as a store manager and 16 years with Austin Community College teaching Business Management. Jim had a B.S. in Meteorology from Florida State University and an M.B.A. from St. Edward's University. Jim was a parishioner of St. Austin Catholic Church. He has spent many hours in service to both the church and to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Catherine and by his seven children Mary (husband Sandy), Mike (wife Liz), Pat (husband Edward), James (wife Cathy), Matt (wife Louise), Richard (wife Kim), and Tom (wife Whitney), as well as 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jim adored his entire family and regularly shared stories with and about the people he loved. There is a visitation from 5 PM to 6 PM and a prayer vigil at 6 PM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 3125 N. Lamar Blvd. A funeral mass will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Austin Catholic Church 2026 Guadalupe St. Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's name to either the Paulist Fathers https://www.paulist.org/give/ or to Hospice Austin https://www.hospiceaustin.org/donation-form/ Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman from July 3 to July 4, 2019