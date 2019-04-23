SKELSEY, James Jeremiah James Jeremiah (Jerry) Skelsey of Westlake, TX succumbed to pancreatic cancer and entered heaven on Saturday April, 6th 2019 at the age of 84 years old. He was born on February 18th, 1935 in Los Angeles sto Robert Skelsey and Margaret (Sullivan) Skelsey and raised in Montebello, CA. He received his undergraduate degree from Cal Poly in San Dimas, CA and went on to earn a Master's degree from UC Davis and eventually a PhD from Cornell University in the field of entomology. He began his career with Niagara Chemical Company and then Shell Development Company, ultimately retiring from the agricultural chemical division of DuPont Chemical Company. While at UC Davis he met Donna Belle Stewart while riding on a bus. After catching her attention with incredibly clever insect jokes, they dated, married and raised 2 children, Kendra Anne (Irvine) Skelsey and Kevin Robert Skelsey, in Modesto, CA. After a short time in Wilmington, DE the family relocated to Austin, TX in 1988. Jerry was preceded in death by Donna in 2006 after her battle with melanoma. In 2007, Jerry connected with Nancy Lea Jackson of Honolulu, HI, the sister of an old friend. The two instantly bonded and then married in 2008, settling back in Westlake Hills/Bee Cave. Jerry continued to have a lifelong interest in golf and could often be seen taking long walks or gardening around their home. He is survived by Nancy Skelsey, Kendra and Scott Irvine and their children Dorothy, Kelsey and Bryce as well as Molly and Kevin Skelsey and their children Ella, Nolan and Charlotte. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all. Services will be a private, family event. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary