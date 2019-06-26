Home

James (Jim) Kadlec

James (Jim) Kadlec Obituary
KADLEC, James (Jim) James (Jim) Kadlec, of Austin, passed away on June 13th at the age of 55 from health complications. He was born in Farmington, MN. He is survived by this wife of 30 years; Cathy Kadlec, his daughter; Briana Kadlec, his mother; Beverly Williams, and his three brothers; Michael, Warren and Jeffrey Kadlec. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, father and other family members. No service will be held. However, he was known and loved by all who crossed his path. He will be missed tremendously and forever in our hearts.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 26, 2019
