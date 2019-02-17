|
KIPPLE, James KIPPLE, James, 74, of Austin, passed away Jan 26, 2019 in Largo, FL. Born in Lebanon, MO on Apr 1, 1944 to the late James and Helen Kipple. Jim is predeceased by his brother, Samuel Kipple of Austin and sister, Mary Jaques of Bryan. He is survived by his sister, Nancy McKee of Lexington, brother John Kipple of Austin, son James Kipple of Austin, and of Largo, FL, daughter Christina Meilert, son in-law Mark Meilert, granddaughter Taylor Densmore and great-granddaughters Lavelli and Vitali Sferrazza. Graveside service on Feb 22, 1 pm at Assumption Cemetery, Austin, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019