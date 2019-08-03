|
|
MCMANUS, James Lee James Lee McManus, Sr., Esq., 78, passed on July 30, 2019, in Hartford, CT, from complications of vascular disease. He was born at Walter Reed Army Hospital on May 17, 1941, to Major James W. McManus, M.D. and Mary J. Lee McManus. Jim attended St. Augustine High School in Kalamazoo, MI, the University of Notre Dame, and the University of Texas Law School. He worked for the Small Business Administration after Hurricane Allen damaged South Texas. In private practice, he became an accomplished trial attorney, primarily in the Austin area. He loved being an attorney and passed along his passion for critical thinking and examining both sides of an issue to his children. He lived in his adopted home state of Texas for more than 50 years. Jim was friendly, charming, smart, and loving. He connected with people from all walks of life and was an astute judge of people's character and motivations. He was quick-witted and charming, joking with doctors and nurses until his final days. And he was faithful, loving, and supportive to his family and friends throughout his life. He was predeceased by his parents, son Michael Christopher McManus, wife Ann Hues Banta McManus, and sister Marianne L. McManus, Ph.D. He is mourned by his three surviving children and their families: son, James Lee McManus, Jr., daughter-in-Law, Holly Harrison, and granddaughter, Mira Harrison McManus; son, Thomas Fox McManus, Ph.D., daughter-in-law, Lisa Fox McManus, grandsons, Thomas Fox McManus, Jr and Edward Fox McManus; daughter, Mary Margaret McManus-Smith, Esq., daughter-in-law, Karen McManus-Smith, granddaughter, Regina Jaylin McManus-Smith, great granddaughter Paris Lauren Smith-Jones, granddaughter, Sydney Erin McManus-Smith, great granddaughter, Sereya Janel Mathis-Rodriguez, and grandson Julian Trey McManus-Smith. A private memorial service will be held in Austin, TX. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Legal Services of New Jersey or Catholic Charities.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 3, 2019