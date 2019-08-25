|
LAWRENCE, James Leon James Leon Lawrence Sr. 58, lost a year long battle with cancer on Aug.20,2019. He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers and a sister. He is survived by sons James Jr. and Christopher grandchildren Blu, James the third and Azryn. His mother Fannie Lawrence brothers William and Carl sisters Mittie,Pam,Becky and Ronnie. He had too many wonderful friends to mention. Special thanks to Jill Moore for her love and support to him in his last days. No services planned due to his wishes to be cremated. Family will scatter his ashes at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019