SNIDER, James Leon James Leon Snider, 86, of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 13, 2019. Leon is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Shirley Snider, son Steve Snider, James (Pam) Snider, daughter Candace (Bob) Gloyd, son Deon (Kathy) Snider, grandchildren Joseph Snider, Jonathan Snider, Jennifer Gloyd, Alyssa Gloyd, Sarah Gloyd, Brittany (John Thomas) Graham, Andrew Snider, Rebekah Blake, Jacob Papini, Adam and Travis Snider, great grandchildren Christain Conner, Trinity and Gracie Salazar, Kyleigh and Katie Graham, Kennedy Snider, and sister Mary Roach. He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Vester Snider, brother Junior Snider, sister Louise Sturdevant, and first wife Lee Snider in 1956. Leon was born June 5, 1933, in McAlister, NM to George Travis Snider and Thelma Vester Snider. He graduated from Forrest High School in Forrest, New Mexico. He proudly served his country in the United States and overseas as a member of the USAF. Following his military service, he worked for the University of New Mexico. In 1975, he moved his family to Austin, Texas to work for The University of Texas at Austin in various research centers. Even in his final years, while wheelchair bound, he shared his love for the Lord as he remained encouraging and nurturing to his friends and neighbors in his independent living community. He was deeply respected and loved and will be dearly missed. Memorial services for Leon Snider will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4600 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX, 78745.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 4, 2019