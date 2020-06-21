BROWN, James Logan James Logan Brown, age 91, died peacefully at home on May 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Glenda Gower Brown; their daughters Susan Brown Snook (Tom) and Jennifer Brown Millington (Mike); and four grandchildren, Sarah Snook Brunson (Patrick), Julia Snook, Molly Millington, and Patrick Millington. The family is deeply grateful to his dedicated caregiver, Oscar Moreno, who made James' later years comfortable. James was born Feb. 27, 1929 in Shreveport, Louisiana, the son of Mattie Gray Brown and James LeRoy Brown. Dashing, charming, and handsome, he attended LSU, graduated in 1950, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army. He served in Korea, Vietnam, and many other places, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1974. In Korea, he served with the First Cavalry Division, was wounded in combat, and received the Purple Heart. Other military awards included the Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star, and he proudly wore his Ranger Tab. After retiring from the Army, he settled in Austin with his family, worked for the State of Texas, and became involved in many community organizations. A great believer in education, he received degrees from LSU, the University of Oklahoma (where he met his wife, Glenda) and the University of Texas, and also received a certificate of studies from the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest. He was a founder of the LAMP program (Learning Activities for Mature People) at UT, in charge of "enthusiasm" he used his charm to recruit many others to join, with great success. James was a dedicated member of the Episcopal Church throughout his adult life. His good humor and lively enthusiasm made him many friends, and he enjoyed visiting with them at his numerous community activities. He never forgot a name, and could often be found delighting the wait staff at restaurants and showing great interest in the lives of his companions. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and his beloved family, who give thanks for his life. Services will be held at a later date at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.



