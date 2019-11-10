|
LYNAUGH, III, James A. James A. Lynaugh, III was born on January 27, 1940 and passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 79. Throughout his life, Jim Lynaugh was dedicated to serving the people of Texas. Jim began his life-long career in public service with the Texas Office of the State Comptroller. As a young man, he served as the Assistant Director of the Claims Division, where he brought about many improvements in how state agencies handled their claims and payrolls. Recognized for his leadership and ability to foster positive change, he was selected by Bob Bullock to become one of his key deputies and was named Chief Financial Officer for the State Comptroller. Jim Lynaugh's financial expertise and experience working with the Comptroller's Office as well as his in-depth understanding of state government and the legislative process was widely recognized by State leadership and his peers. During this time, he was elected to serve as president of the Texas State Agency Business Administrator's Association. In 1984, Mr. Lynaugh left the Comptroller's Office to assume responsibilities as the Deputy Director of Finance for the Texas Department of Corrections during a time of tremendous financial challenges at TDC as the department struggled with limited resources and increasing federal court requirements for change. As Deputy Director of Finance, his management and leadership as well as his ability to navigate the legislative appropriations process provided a solid foundation for the department. In 1987, Jim was selected by the Texas Board of Corrections to serve as Executive Director of the Texas Department of Corrections. In 1989, the Texas Legislature consolidated the state prison system, the state parole system and the adult probation department into a single agency to be called the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Mr. Lynaugh was selected to serve as the first Executive Director of the consolidated agency, a position he held until 1993. During his tenure as Executive Director, Lynaugh directed the agency through the consolidation process, oversaw the largest prison expansion in the nation's history, implemented the new state jail system, and led the agency out from active federal court supervision. In September of 1994, the new prison built in Fort Stockton was named the James Lynaugh Unit in recognition of his service and dedicated leadership. Following his career at TDCJ, Jim became the Chief Financial Officer for the newly formed Correctional Managed Health Care program, working with TDCJ, the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. This unique partnership was established by the Texas legislature to develop and deliver effective and efficient health care services to the state's incarcerated population by leveraging the state medical school's expertise and managed care practices. In 1998, the Texas correctional health care program he helped to build was recognized by the American Correctional Association as one of the nation's "Best Practices." Jim Lynaugh retired from public service in 2003 after a long and distinguished career. Jim loved his family and cherished the many friends he made over the years. He truly enjoyed spending time outdoors. Among his hobbies were boating, collecting firearms, working on his property and spending time with his beloved dogs. Jim is survived by his son, James and wife Sara; sister Sue and husband Wesley Schneider; and niece Carolyn and husband Kris Walsh. He was preceded in death by his wife Maxine, who he loved deeply. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019