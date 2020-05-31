James Melvin Depew Jr.
1958 - 2020
DEPEW JR., James Melvin 512 - Born, Raised, and Died James Melvin Depew Jr, 62, died peacefully on May 23, 2020 at his Austin home. He was born in Austin, Texas on February 2, 1958, son to James and May Depew. He is survived by his mother, a loving spouse Leslie, his daughter Allie and son Christopher, a brother Michael and sister in law Laurie, as well as two puppies Pepe and Taylor. James graduated from University of Texas-Petroleum Engineering with highest honors. For 40 years he dedicated himself to his career in the oil and gas industry. James loved what he did and was widely recognized as hard working and driven with extraordinary integrity and work ethic. James was a dedicated son, a loving husband, a devoted father, respected brother, and a loyal friend. From the moment James and Leslie first met he made it his life mission to make her happy and in so doing exceeded her every hope and expectation. Fly fishing, playing golf, and taking morning walks through the Austin trails were among James' greatest passions. He truly believed he was a cowboy in his last life and was also convinced he was a BBQ pitmaster extraordinaire. James was a true blue Texan; he loved everything about Texas and dreamed of someday riding a longhorn into the sunset. Hook'em horns! James' infectious smile, generosity and passion for life touched the lives of countless persons across the globe. He was loved and respected by everyone around him and will be greatly missed. P.S. Jimmy, my love, I will see you on the other side of the stars. A small prayer service for the immediate family will be held on 31st May 2020 at the Pflugerville Cook-Walden Funeral Home in the LONGHORN room at 1 PM. A memorial to celebrate the amazing life of James M Depew Jr will be hosted at a later date after the COVID19 travel restrictions are lifted. Flowers and condolences can be offered during the memorial. Please visit James memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with his family and also see the pictures that documented his amazing life.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
prayer service for the immediate family
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

