Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
James Michael Ryan II Obituary
RYAN II, James Michael James Michael Ryan II, born December 9,1951, in Springfield, Missouri, beloved son of James M. and Cathryn Allen Ryan, (both deceased), died peacefully at home in Austin, Texas, on November 19,2019. His family, including sister Sarah Ryan Carpenter and brother Daniel Allen Ryan, lived briefly in Lockhart and Beaumont before moving to San Antonio in 1959. Jim, like his father, was a graduate of Alamo Heights High School (1969), New Mexico Military Institute (1971) and The University of Texas at Austin (1974). Jim, an excellent horseman and marksman, served as 2nd Lt. in the US Army Reserves. Jimbo, an armchair ref/sports announcer, was an avid Heights Mules, Cowboys, Longhorns, Spurs, Braves and Astros fan. A longtime resident of Austin, he was a member of the notorious Wild Bunch, and he and his wife Rhonda Colbert Ryan and son Mack were mainstays at UT baseball and football games for decades. Jim, a salesman by trade, was also "Mr. Mom" for years. An excellent friend to many, he played poker with friends weekly for about 40 years, up until just a few weeks ago. In October, he danced at his 50th high school reunion. Memorial Service will be Dec 1 at Riverbend Church Plaza View Room @ 1:30 pm, Gordon Smith officiating. Dec.8, a Celebration of Life will be held in Austin at Cook Walden, 6100 North Lamar from 3-5 pm. Kindly send donations to or to San Antonio or Austin Chapter Texas Exes Association Scholarship Fund.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 30, 2019
