WILKINSON, James Michael "Chip" was an amazing husband, father, friend, son and brother. James Michael "Chip" Wilkinson of Bastrop, Texas passed away on April 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Chip was born on July 18, 1964, to Jerry D. and Barbara L. Wilkinson in Hollywood, California. At the young age of six, his family moved across the country to Georgia where he grew up in simpler times. He enjoyed playing the drums whenever he could, attending Cub Scout adventures and riding his souped-up Go Kart anywhere he could. He also loved to help out in the family's manufacturing business after school. From an early age, it was clear that Chip was truly a 'Chip off the old block' and continued to work alongside his dad, learning all he could about the manufacturing process. In 1979, the family would settle back in Southern California where Chip became a member of the Fallbrook High School golf team while continuing to work in the family business. Once graduated, Chip worked passionately at Spiradrill and would continue to grow the business with his family for the next 37 years. In 2005, Chip and his family moved the business to Smithville, Texas, where it has grown into one of the largest manufacturers of foundation drilling equipment in the U.S.A. In 1995 he married the love of his life, Cherie Wilkinson. They moved to Bastrop, Texas, in 2005, where they raised four wonderful children; Joshua, Jessica, Jamie and Julia, who brought him endless amounts of joy. Chip was a beloved member of his community. He was actively involved in many charities including Feed the Need, Bastrop Children's Advocacy Center, and the Bastrop Family Crisis Center. He enjoyed spending time at the hunting lease, watching NASCAR, flying Cessnas , church fellowship with his family, laughing with friends, going to concerts, watching Jamie and Julia play soccer, cheering on the Spurs, traveling with his family, and making a lasting impact on all he met. He will be remembered for his rib-crushing bear hugs, generous spirit, rambling speeches no one dared interrupt because they were so good-natured and humorous, the way his nostrils flared when he tried to tell a lie, and the way he would laugh until he cried watching silly videos his daughters sent him. Chip is survived by his loving wife, Cherie Wilkinson; his son Joshua and his wife Rebekah; his daughters Jessica, Jamie, and Julia; his siblings Deborah, Mitchell, and Cynthia; and his grandchildren Lydia and Elijah. Chip is reunited in Heaven with Jerry and Barbara Wilkinson, his loving father and mother. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when friends and family will be able to gather together to celebrate his life. At that time, Chip will be buried alongside his parents in Groesbeck, Texas. In lieu of flowers, it would have been Chip's wish to instead donate to one of the following charities: Feed the Need; Bastrop Children's Advocacy Center; and Bastrop Family Crisis Center. The Wilkinson family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors at Ascension Seton Main in Austin, Texas, for the care and compassion they showed him during his fight with COVID-19.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 30, 2020