HOWELL, James Milton On Sunday, March 17, 2019, James Milton Howell, loving husband and father to Debbie Howell-Wells, passed away at the age of 96. James was born on July 18, 1922 in Brownwood, TX to Jessie and Zena Howell. James was active in USMC during WWII. Later he was a flight instructor at Naval Air Station and also worked in the restaurant business in Corpus Christi owning several restaurants, including Boatners. He and his wife moved to Austin to open Donns BBQ around 1980. Hoyt Byrd, his lifelong friend, was the builder. He enjoyed his 3 restaurants where he worked 7 days a week until he was 93 and was loved by the Oak Hill Community. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1948 and was an avid Red raiders fan and later an avid Cowboys fan. He recently resided at Ledgestone Assisted living where he had many friends. Along with his business endeavors, he loved his family and friends and was lovingly known as Big Dad. He was a caring and loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. James will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and compassionate spirit. He will be greatly missed. James was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, his mother and father, Zena and Jessie. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie, his grandchildren, Emily, Marci and Tyler, his great grand-children, Amelia, Caroline, James and William. He is also survived by his sister Ruby Hill and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the s Project. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary