MONACO SR., James James ("Jim") Monaco Sr., passed away early Thursday morning September 6th, at the age of 61 of liver failure. He is survived by his son James Monaco Jr. and his daughter, Catherine Shelby Monaco, as well as his mother Helene, brothers Jerome and Tim, and sister Joy. Jim came to Austin in 1982 from Cleveland, Ohio via Los Angeles where he first graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a double-major, then on to UCLA for a Master's in Computer Architecture and Software Engineering. He began, in Austin, on the cusp of what would become the semiconductor and later internet wave of the 80's and 90's, watching Austin grow from a sleepy town of 251,000 residents to over the 2M that it is today. His many engineering friends enjoyed his enthusiasm and sense of humor while sometimes toiling for long hours on the many semiconductor projects he was a part of. Additionally noteworthy were the Motorola Semiconductor "High Times" that he and a few friends secretly published during the MC68010, MC68020 and PowerPC 604/604e microprocessor projects at Motorola Semiconductor Products Sector, which through humor, exposed some of the semiconductor industry's less-than-exciting underbelly but all with lighthearted humor. Jim's positive attitude, his gregarious nature and wit were a welcome and appreciated aspect of working with him. Jim was also a part of Austin's startup scene participating in one of Austin's very first startup umbrellas, aka "Rubicon Ventures" which pre-dated Austin Ventures in 1984. His first startup with co-founder Dirk Johnston, "Technology Works" began as a software venture for the (then new) Macintosh computer and went on to produce the best-selling software product for that first PC for over two years. After Motorola, Monaco followed a number of other engineers into the first RISC processor startup, working for Roger Ross at Ross Technologies, Inc. developing SPARC multiprocessors and Cache Memory Management systems for Sun Microsystems. In 1996 Jim joined a few of his ex-Moto & Ross Tech buddies at Analog Devices Inc (ADI), a Boston fortune 500 company, to assist in boot-strapping and running a new Austin Digital Signal Processor design center. He was instrumental in building with his team a state of the art Functional Verification methodology that helped deliver high quality DSP products. He later participated in a very successful ADI - Intel Joint Venture, which resulted in the current Intel R&D presence in Austin, TX employing over 1700 Austinites. Jim later enjoyed the fruits of his labor, transitioning from a full-time engineer into investments into the oil & gas business and participated in various other startups Socially, Jim was a former chairman of the Austin-Adelaide Sister City Committee, former president of the Delta Upsilon WRC Chapter Alumni Association, and was a member of the University of Texas Club and UT System's Chancellor's Council until his untimely passing.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019