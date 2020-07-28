NAGY, James James Nagy was an extraordinary man. Born in Nuremberg, Germany, on July 24, 1949, James was the third of six children born to Syble and Frank Nagy. With Frank in the Army, the family also lived in Japan before settling in Austin. From an early age, Jim was creative and loved making people laugh. He attended McCallum High School from 1963-67 and later studied at Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos. As a student, Jim was known to be a class clown; he found humor and fun in whatever came his way. Jim's professional career was a reflection of his own dynamic spirit. With his extroverted nature, he excelled in retail sales and real estate. He developed a love for small town Texas while managing a bed and breakfast in Shelby. Always the trendsetter, Jim spotted the potential in antique furniture and art as well as renovating and reselling houses decades before these endeavors became nationwide fads. He married Marie Shaw in 1973 and created a family. Though they eventually divorced, Jim and Marie raised two happy daughters together. Jim took great pride in encouraging his girls to be as empowered and adventurous as he was. Whether it was a road trip through the Blue Ridge Mountains or an NYC subway ride, he was determined to show them the world. And with each adventure, their family bonds deepened. Jim was naturally charming and had tremendous personal style. He expressed himself through fashion, drawing and painting, dance, and music. His homes throughout the years reflected his love of design and composition; they were always filled with collectibles and second hand treasures curated in attractive and unexpected ways. Jim was diagnosed with dementia in 2009. The journey was difficult, but it allowed him to further demonstrate his resilience. He never stopped making new friends. His love of music never diminished. Jim was endlessly proud of his grandchildren, and he loved seeing them grow. The nurses caring for him in his final months often mentioned his remarkable positivity even when faced with isolation and separation from his family. Jim passed away on July 25, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his daughters Vanessa Nagy and Alexandra Abbott; sons-in-law Pepe Sepulveda and Sean Abbott; grandchildren Pepe, India, August, Sidney, Julia, and Arza; siblings Sheila Nagy, Frank Nagy, Laura Nagy Underwood, and Keith Nagy. His nieces and nephews will always treasure their childhood memories of Uncle Jim. His friends will never forget the light and laughter he shared so easily. His respect for nature, creative thinking, individuality and enthusiasm were his defining characteristics that continue to inspire. When the world has recovered from the pandemic, Jim's family and friends will gather to celebrate his extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers, Vanessa and Alex are collecting donations to provide music therapy services to seniors in need. https://www.gofundme.com/f/james-nagy-musical-legacy