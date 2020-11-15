ALLEN, James O. 1937-2020 Jim Allen, one of the world's true free spirits, passed away November 10, 2020. He loved his family, his life, and his never ending pursuit of adventure. He was a generous man, never failing to extend a helping hand whether to a close friend or passing stranger. Jim graduated from the University of Texas School of Pharmacy in 1962. After beginning his pharmaceutical career in the Gulf Coast area of Texas, he and his family moved back to Austin where he purchased North Loop Pharmacy. After several years as a neighborhood pharmacist, he became the Managing Partner of Ace Drug Marts. Years later and in search of a new direction, Jim became the first Director of Pharmacy for the Texas Department of Health. He took pride in the positive impact he had on the services· provided to the people of Texas and to public health as a whole. He retired from· his career in health services in 2000 allowing him to fully invest his time into his many passions. Jim made the most of every moment whether it be spent camping, hunting, or adventuring with family and friends, especially with his buddies "The Geezers". He had a deep appreciation of all nature, especially the beautiful backroads of the Big Bend area. And he loved his life on Lake Travis. Jim is survived by Wife Beverly, Son James Andrew Allen and Wife Laurie, Daughter Molly Hughes and Husband Craig, Grandchildren Patricia Allen, Will and Sam Hughes. A celebration of his life and legacy is planned for a later date.



