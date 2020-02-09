|
|
VALDEZ, James (Jim) Paul Born Jan 15 1927 in Lockhart. TX, passed away after a short illness at the age of 92 on Oct 10 2019 at the Atria Senior Home in Phoenix. Jim is survived by his loving wife Helen Marie (Lee) of 43 beautiful years, his brothers, Carlos and Danny Martin, sisters Agnes Rita (Williamson) and Lucy Anna Lucia (Seal), his sons Kenneth Michael, Robert Elton, James Mario, Paul Martin and daughter Karen Elizabeth (Estep) and also numerous other family members, including his first wife and mother of their children Frances M Glass (Love). Jim grew up in Lockhart and Austin, raised by his caring parents Martin Z and Carmen (Tamayo) Valdez. While attending Austin High School, Jim became involved with the Civil Air Patrol which started his lifelong passion with aviation. Towards the end of WWII Jim enlisted in the Navy. His desire to fly ended due to his color blindness but did not deter his love for aviation where he received much training in aircraft electronics. After his duty service in the Navy, he attended UT where he earned a degree in chemical engineering then later an MBA from SCU in California. He moved his young family to Merced then to Atwater, CA and worked for Link Aviation. In his free time he learned how to fly and received his Pilot License. In 1962 he was hired by United Airlines and moved his family to San Bruno then to Menlo Park California where the family stayed. There he became an avid golfer and played regularly well into his 80's. After his retirement in 1990 from UAL, with his impressive aviation career, he became VP of Maintenance for DynAir and then the Flying Tigers. At 67, he retired to Phoenix, AZ. Jim was an example to all his family of his goodness, kindness, gentle soul and his indomitable optimism. He is dearly missed and will live on as a positive influence for all of us fortunate to have known him. "We Love You" Services are pending.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020