HART JR., James Pinckney James Pinckney Hart, Jr., died early Sunday, July 26, 2020, in San Francisco, California, at the age of 86. Jim was a fifth generation Texan and Austinite. He grew up swimming and picnicking daily with his family at Barton Springs where, after their laps in the pool, they would sit on the rocks and have spirited discussions on topics of the day. Jim attended public schools in Austin where he pursued his passion for music and debate. He played the tuba in the University Junior High School and Austin High bands. At the University of Texas, he was a member of the Longhorn Marching Band and the Symphonic Band. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Texas, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was assigned to duty in Korea. His experience in Korea made a lasting and indelible impression on him for the rest of his life. While in Korea, he took the national law school entrance exam and scored in the 99th percentile, which earned him entrance into Harvard Law School. After briefly attending Harvard Law, he taught high school in El Paso and Austin. While teaching at Johnston High School in Austin, he met fellow teacher Mary Mays; they were later married in Jasper, Texas. Jim attended graduate school at Stanford University and then, following his passion for the Far East, received his doctorate in Chinese at the University of Washington. He accepted a position on the faculty of the University of Illinois teaching Chinese. Jim and Mary's three children, Wyn, Jeff, and Maggie, were raised in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. After several years in Illinois, Jim and his family came back to Austin where Jim enrolled in the University of Texas School of Law and earned his JD degree. Jim was able to use his expertise in Chinese in his subsequent legal career while living in Houston, Texas. Some time following Mary's untimely death in an auto accident, Jim moved to San Francisco, California, where he later married Marie Louise Beuchert. ML and Jim loved to hike, mountain climb in the California mountains and kayak together in the Pacific Ocean. Jim was a person of considerable intellect, and not just in academics. He loved a good argument, whether in a formal debate or informally among friends and family. He was raised in a family of seven, and it was the norm at dinnertime to joust on many topics. Jim was often the instigator, whether the subject was politics, ethics, philosophy, or whether if you travel from point A to point B, moving 1/2 the original distance each step, will you never get to point B? He loved languages; in later life, with the help of ML, he learned to read and speak German, adding to the Chinese he had already mastered. Jim was a person who was passionate about many things. He could easily be brought to tears over music, for example the scene at Café La Momus in Act 2 of Puccini's La Boheme, the finale in Act 4, Part 2 of Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, the Weavers' Irene Good Night, or just about any pleasant memory from the past. Above all, Jim was a unique individual who marched to the oompah of his own tuba. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Drake Hart, his father, Judge James P. Hart, and his older sisters, Sherman Hart Little and Katherine (Kitty) Hart Williams. He is survived by his younger brothers, Richard Drake Hart, of Grass Valley. California, and ludge loseph Hill Hart, of Austin, Texas; his son James Wyn Hart, of Denver, Colorado; his son Jeff Hart and his wife Angelica and granddaughter Alexa, of San Antonio; Dr. Maggie Hart and her husband Patrick Woodson and grandchildren Gianna, Austin and Trey; and by numerous nieces and nephews.



