HEARD JR., James Power James Power Heard, Jr. passed away at his home, in Kendall County, near Blanco, TX on November 7, 2019. He was 69 years old. Jim was born on October 9, 1950, in New Orleans, LA and later moved to Houston, where he began elementary school. His family moved to Beeville in 1959, where Jim attended St. Joseph Catholic School. He was a 1968 graduate of A.C. Jones High School. He received an Associate Degree from Schreiner College and was a proud graduate of the University of Texas, in 1972, with a degree in Middle Eastern Studies. He married Frances LeBourveau in 1973 and they had two children. Jim loved the outdoors and Texas history, and was proud of his Texan heritage, being a great-great-great grandson of James Power and John Bower, both signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence. He was a superb storyteller, with a great sense of humor. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Power and Marguerite Domingues Heard, and the love of his life, Frances LeBourveau Heard. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Brian Patrick Heard and Philip John Heard. Jim is survived by his beloved children, Frances Marguerite (Rita) Heard and James Power (Power) Heard III, as well as his treasured grandchildren, Maddox and Charlie Urban and Ailis Heard. He is also survived by his brothers, Mark Francis (Jean-Marie) and Paul Bower (Debbi) Heard; sister-in-law Louann LeBourveau, brother-in-law Hank Catenacci and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary recited there at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, at St. Joseph Church, with interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Power Heard, Mark Heard, Paul Heard, Taylor Heard, Mark Heard, Jr. and Mark Mitchell. Because not all of Jim's many friends will be able to travel to Beeville, the family will be holding a memorial celebration of Jim's life, in Kendall County, after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jim to Dell Children's Hospital or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 12, 2019