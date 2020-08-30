CARLTON, James Preston James Preston Carlton ("Preston") was called home on August 26, 2020, at the age of 83. He was preceded in 2014 by his wife Gayle Goss Carlton. He was born February 10, 1937 to Johnnie James Carlton and Ellen Marie Crawford Carlton in western Travis County, Texas. Married in 1962, Preston and Gayle raised two children, built (and rebuilt) several businesses, and made many friends in Austin and Cedar Park. Preston was active in the Cedar Park real estate community for over 40 years, shaping development in the heart of the growing city. He was a generous soul whose sweet nature and country-boy humor brightened many people's days. Preston is survived by his sister Margie Simons, daughter Mylinda Dalrymple, and son Matthew Carlton, as well as seven grandchildren: Chisholm, Kaitlyn Mings (Stephen), Bryn Rose, and Killion Dalrymple, and Cassandra, James Benjamin, and Jackson Carlton. The family will hold a visitation for Preston from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 4th at the Beck Funeral Home at 1700 East Whitestone Blvd in Cedar Park. The funeral will be held at the same location at 10:00 AM the following day. Burial at the Smithwick Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral. Please visit www.beckchapels.com
